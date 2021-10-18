Las Vegas firefighters help rescue driver from burning vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters rescued a person from a burning vehicle Sunday night in the northwest part of town.

Fire officials responded to a reported crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Helena Avenue, east of El Capitian Way, inside a wash where a vehicle had crashed through a fence.

The driver was extricated by crews and taken to a local hospital with crash-type injuries, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, as the car caught fire after landing on its side in the wash.

Officials say a relative helped notify emergency crews about the driver's location by using a friend app.