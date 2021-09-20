Clark County FD: Fire causes $3M in damages at mini-mart on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters battled an overnight fire at a mini-mart and gas station on Monday.

The fire started at a structure located at 6115 South Pecos Road, near Patrick Lane, just feet away from several gas pumps at around 3 a.m.

Upon entry, crews found an attic fire that had extended through the roof, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Additional resources were called to the scene and the flames were eventually extinguished.

Fire investigators say their investigation continues into the cause of the blaze but damages are estimated at $3 million.

No injuries were reported in Monday's incident.