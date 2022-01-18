Watch
Las Vegas firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on Sahara Avenue

Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters are battling a large building fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials report crews were called to a reported fire at 804 East Sahara Ave. near Maryland Parkway at about 3:45 a.m. with heavy smoke showing from a building at that location.

After 5 a.m. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says their response was upgraded to a 2-alarm as flames broke through the roof of the building.

The building is home to lighting fixtures and was vacant at the time of the fire, according to officials, with no injuries immediately reported.

Crews had Sahara Avenue closed east of Maryland Parkway while the scene was active.

