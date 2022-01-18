Las Vegas firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters are battling a large building fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials report crews were called to a reported fire at 804 East Sahara Ave. near Maryland Parkway at about 3:45 a.m. with heavy smoke showing from a building at that location.

F3M TOC: 3:43AM. 804 E Sahara Ave heavy smoke inside 2-sto-large bldg, dumpster inside bldg on fire - water on the fire, several pallets on fire, crews interior, 2 more engines requested, no injuries reported, still a working fire. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/zg66hwgohc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 18, 2022

After 5 a.m. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says their response was upgraded to a 2-alarm as flames broke through the roof of the building.

5:10AM UPDATE: Now 2-Alarm with additional 2 engines, 1 truck, fire thru roof, defensive operations, this a lighting fixture business, was closed, called in by parking enforcement officers on patrol, crews working, no injuries, #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/uda1p6842Z — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 18, 2022

The building is home to lighting fixtures and was vacant at the time of the fire, according to officials, with no injuries immediately reported.

Crews had Sahara Avenue closed east of Maryland Parkway while the scene was active.