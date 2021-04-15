Las Vegas firefighters battle 2-alarm apartment fire near Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a 2-alarm fire call Thursday afternoon near Rancho Drive.

Fire officials say they responded to the 1900 block of Simmons Street, near Rancho and Vegas drives, just after 1 p.m. with calls of a patio fire at a 2nd-story apartment building.

F3H. TOC: 1:11PM. 1900 Simmon St 2-alarm called patio fire 2nd floor apt, water on fire - KNOCKDOWN, crews checking for extension, no injuries reported, bldg evac’d. #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/31YL0dvd3l — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 15, 2021

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any immediate injuries reported but crews remained at the scene checking for any fire extension as of 1:30 p.m. with the building evacuated.