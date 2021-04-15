Watch
Las Vegas firefighters battle 2-alarm apartment fire near Rancho Drive

Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:37:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a 2-alarm fire call Thursday afternoon near Rancho Drive.

Fire officials say they responded to the 1900 block of Simmons Street, near Rancho and Vegas drives, just after 1 p.m. with calls of a patio fire at a 2nd-story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any immediate injuries reported but crews remained at the scene checking for any fire extension as of 1:30 p.m. with the building evacuated.

