LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said they are working to fix a "significant" water main break near Bruce Street and McWilliams Avenue.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the water line to break or when it will be repaired.

Fire & Rescue are asking residents to avoid the area for safety reasons.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will provide updates as they are made available.