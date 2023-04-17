Watch Now
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said no civilians, firefighters were injured from garage smoke

2000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard garage smoke
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at the 2000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, specifically at an apartment complex.

Units were deployed and upon arrival, fire crews said they observed smoke initiating from a single-car garage.

"Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire, preventing extension to the remaining apartment complex buildings," officials said. "The structure has been boarded to ensure the safety of residents. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation."

A community engagement administrator with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said no civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident.

KTNV will provide more details on this incident as information becomes available.

