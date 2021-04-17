Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to 2 adults stung several times by bees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a bee incident at about 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Gazania Street, near North Decatur Boulevard and the 215 beltway.

Authorities say two adults were stung several times by the bees.

Fire crews are checking on both adults and are foaming down the area.

LVFR reminds the community that this is the beginning of bee swarming season.