Las Vegas Fire & Rescue report shed fire on West Lake Mead Sunday night

KTNV
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 27, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday night around 6:47 p.m., the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there is an outside shed fire on the rear of a two story apartment building by West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard.

According to the tweet, there was a knockdown on the shed fire at 6245 Ilanos Lane and officials are checking for extensions to the apartment building. There was minor damage to the building and one apartment is full of smoke.

No injuries were reported by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

