Las Vegas Fire & Rescue report shed fire on West Lake Mead Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday night around 6:47 p.m., the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there is an outside shed fire on the rear of a two story apartment building by West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard.

F3H TOC: 6:47PM 6245 Ilanos Lane outside shed fire on rear of 2-sto apartment bldg, KNOCKDOWN on shed fire, checking for extension to apt bldg-minor outside dmg to bldg, 1 apt full of smoke, no injuries reported, cause U/I, some units being released #PIO1NEWS. MR: 22-063 pic.twitter.com/1CAkRRZufr — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 28, 2022

According to the tweet, there was a knockdown on the shed fire at 6245 Ilanos Lane and officials are checking for extensions to the apartment building. There was minor damage to the building and one apartment is full of smoke.

No injuries were reported by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.