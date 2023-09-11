Las Vegas Fire & Rescue pays tribute to 9/11 victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a solemn ceremony held at Fire Station Five, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials continued their tradition of honoring the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This year marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks.

The tribute started at 6:45 a.m., coinciding with the moment when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, with the tolling of bells. Another special moment that occurred at the ceremony was the hoisting of a special United States flag that had once flown over the World Trade Center. Near the flag, there is also a piece of steel from the World Trade Center itself.

Retired New York City firefighter Frank Pizarro sang the national anthem.

"On a day like this, we need to remember our veterans and our first responders and all of those who sacrifice their lives every day and remember that freedom is not free," Pizarro said.

Retired Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski told Channel 13 that New Yorkers appreciate 9/11 ceremonies across the country.

“I went to New York last year and spent a week with them and talked to them about it and they said they did," Szymanski said.

The piece of the World Trade Center displayed at Fire Station Five serves as a permanent reminder of the events of 9/11 and the indomitable spirit that emerged from the tragedy.