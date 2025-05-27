Las Vegas Fire & Rescue confirmed among best in nation with new accreditation, says city council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) announced that Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has received its full accreditation, according to the Las Vegas City Council.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence Accreditation Program, overseen by CFAI, allows fire and emergency service agencies to compare their performance to best practices within the industry. The city council said that by receiving this accreditation, LVFR is confirmed among the best in the nation, reassuring Las Vegas residents of the quality of their operations.

Why is accreditation important to the department?

According to CFAI, this allows them to:



Determine community risk and safety needs

and Develop community-specific standards of cover

standards of cover Evaluate the performance of the department

of the department Establish a method for achieving continuous organizational improvement

LVFR members are said to have shown exceptional dedication during their multi-year self-assessment process. Earlier this year, LVFR members went to Orlando, Florida, to "defend their submissions and present findings on Las Vegas Fire & Rescue," according to a press release.

“CFAI accreditation is a direct reflection of our members’ unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and continuous improvement,” said Las Vegas Fire Chief Fernando Gray. “Becoming an accredited agency is no small task — it represents years of hard work, honest self-assessment, and a shared dedication to better serving our community. This designation is a well-deserved and remarkable achievement for our members, agency, and the Las Vegas community."

CFAI is committed to helping and improving fire and emergency service agencies globally to benefit the community at large.