Las Vegas Fire & Rescue celebrates new engine with centuries-old tradition, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue welcomed a new addition to their fleet on Monday with a push-in ceremony. Officials said staff at Fire Station 1 added fire engine 201 into service, where chaplains would bless the unit before firefighters and community members pushed it into the bay.

WATCH | The moment fire engine 201 became a part of Fire Station 1

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue celebrates new engine with centuries-old tradition

Video Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

But because officials said this new engine comes with "advanced capabilities," the ceremony begs the question: Why bother pushing something you could more easily drive? This unique tradition actually dates back to the 1800s, according to officials.

"The push-in ceremony, a deeply significant tradition in the fire service, has its origins in the 1800s when the limitations of horse-drawn fire apparatus necessitated a unique method of stationing. Firefighters would disconnect the horses and manually push the engine into the bay. This enduring tradition, which we proudly uphold today, is a profound mark of respect and honor for the introduction of new apparatus into service." — City of Las Vegas spokesperson

This new engine will help with "strengthening fire protection, emergency medical response, and public safety services," as well as serving those in Ward 5, officials say.