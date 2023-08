LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is adding new firefighters to their crew.

The fire department said 40 firefighter recruits are graduating Thursday at 2:30 p.m. A ceremony is said to be held at Las Vegas City Hall.

Officials also say that the graduates will be assigned to report to one of the city's fire stations.

Upon graduating, the 40 new additions are expected to begin their duties next week.