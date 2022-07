LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday a fire on the 1400 block of Pawnee Dr. left seven people displaced.

Clark County Fire Department responded to a single-story, single-family house fire with heavy smoke around 2:54 p.m.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of CCFD’s arrival. Although there were no injuries reported, seven people were displaced.

CCFD says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.