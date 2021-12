LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire at a vacant building just east of Las Vegas Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Crews closed Paradise Road between St. Louis and Sahara avenues as they worked to extinguish the flames at about 6:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze but smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

The LVFR said the building has had previous fires and Thursday's incident remains under investigation.