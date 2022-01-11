Las Vegas fire crews battle vacant building fire causes near Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews from Las Vegas and Clark County battled a large vacant building fire near the Arts District that started late Monday night.

Officials say crews responded to a building fire at 17 E. Oakey Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard, at 11:50 p.m. after fire dispatchers received numerous 911 calls that the building was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke showing from the rear of the building. Crews had the fire under control in approximately thirty minutes and completely out in two hours.

The fire destroyed about half of the building, mostly to the rear, with damages estimated at $100,000, according to Las Vegas fire.

The Clark County Fire Department also assisted Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews for the fire call.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined but callers stated it appeared homeless people were evacuating from the building when the fire started.

No injuries were reported in the incident.