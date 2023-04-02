Las Vegas Fire and Rescue respond with large presence to fire in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue dispatch received a call of smoke coming from a house at Savin Circle Drive.

The residence is located in the northwest valley near Rancho Drive and N. Jones Boulevard.

Crews responded shortly after the call, arriving to the residence at 11:47 a.m. Crews reported that smoke "appeared to be coming from the attic."

The LVFR were able to extinguish the fire quickly according to information sent to KTNV. Crews were able to confirm that the fire was only confined to the kitchen and not the attic.

Crews also requested animal control to respond for assistance with one pet.

Information sent to KTNV did not include the status of the pet, or if there were any injuries involved in the fire.

KTNV will provide more details when provided from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.