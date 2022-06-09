Watch
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue putting out fire near Sunset, Eastern Avenue

Fire eastern.jpeg
Sean DeLancey
Fire eastern.jpeg
Fire eastern 2.jpeg
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 20:37:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported a pallet fire on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. near Eastern and Sunrise Avenue.

Firefighters say that are making progress on putting the fire out.

No building are involved according to the tweet by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, and no injuries have been reported.

13 Action News is at the scene and will provide more information when available.

