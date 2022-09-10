Watch Now
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate structure fire at McWilliams Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday night, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire that broke out at 2204 E McWilliams Ave.

According to a tweet by LVFR, the fire was primarily outdoors and appeared to engulf a fence as well as some powerlines. The fire also required 10 fire department units to extinguish the fire, which was supplemented by the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters confirmed that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

