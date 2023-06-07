Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate fire at commercial business in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that broke out in a single-story commercial building on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:36 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at an old Metro PCS building at 4840 W. Charleston Blvd. The flame was initially extinguished at 6:22 a.m., according to LVFR.

Shortly after, officials say firefighters notice smoke coming from the back of the building and began extinguishing the hot spots. When the flames began to flare higher, additional units were called to help contain and extinguish the flame.

The flame was extinguished once again, and firefighters are continuing to monitor the building for further flare-ups.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.