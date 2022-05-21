Las Vegas figure skaters hosting fundraiser for Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Las Vegas Ice Center hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine Saturday afternoon.

Skate for Ukraine will be held at 1:15 p.m. inside the Las Vegas Ice Center.

Figure skaters will be performing solo, duet, and group routines.

MD DESIGN/ Ashelen Lund Course

The event coordinator, Ashelen Lund Course, says the figure skating community is like a family and this is a cause that’s close to the heart.

"Some of the skaters here are Ukrainian, they have family over there that have had to go to Poland and leave their homes, so it hits a little close to home for us. There are figure skaters in Ukraine that have had to leave and go somewhere else and train, so we wanted to help in any way that we could,” Lund Course added.

Shirts and baked goods will be for sale before the event.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and VIP is $20 to $50 dollars.

Online tickets can be found here, or you can purchase tickets at the front desk inside the Las Vegas Ice Center.

Net proceeds will be going to UNICEF, according to Lund Course.