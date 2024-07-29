Las Vegas feels the shake of a M4.9 earthquake from Barstow, California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents may have felt the ground shake on Monday afternoon. If you're wondering why, there was an earthquake near Barstow, California.

According to the Southern California Seismic Network (SCSN), a 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook Barstow around 1 p.m., shortly followed by a 3.5 magnitude hit and a smaller 2.7 magnitude.

Earthquakes of this magnitude typically do not cause widespread damage or fatalities, but they are felt — as evidenced by many reactions from individuals online.

At its epicenter near Barstow, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) classifies the M4.9 earthquake as "light" in terms of population exposure but overall the effect is considered weak.

According to the USGS, the shake of the M4.9 though is considered strong and light damage is possible, but next to the quake's PAGER status set at "Green" there are zero estimated fatalities and less than $1 million in damages.