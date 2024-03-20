Las Vegas fashion designer competing in international SHEIN competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Out of nearly 1,000 applicants, Las Vegas resident Kevon Albright is one of 10 finalists in the Shein X Global Challenge. She's also the only American on the roster.

She landed in London Tuesday to compete for a cash prize and a chance to see her brand on an international stage.

The Las Vegas-based designer has an online storefront and creates custom-made clothing for special occasions.

"It's very center of attention, head-turner type clothing,” Albright said.

Over the next few days, Albright will partake in a series of masterclasses and workshops on sustainable fashion. She'll then present her final submissions to a panel of judges in London.

It's a long way from just seven years ago when Albright didn't even know how to use a sewing machine. She says she has always had an eye for style, though.

"I originally had a clothing boutique where I sold clothes wholesale. I would see a lot of clothes and be like, I would like to change something here or I would like to make this my own,” Alright said.

After taking a one-day beginner's class in fashion in 2017, Albright says she taught herself the rest with the help of YouTube tutorials.

“I think that does give me a lot of power and a little bit of an upper hand because I do sew everything and I design from start to finish,” Albright added.

She's hoping the Shein X Global experience will launch her into the world of celebrity styling. She also wants to own a storefront one day.

“I'm excited to go to London, I’m excited to meet new people, and I’m excited to learn most of all,” Albright said.

We will learn the winner of the global challenge on March 21. That winner will walk away with 10,000 Euro. Three other finalists will be awarded 5,000 Euro. Six others will go home with 3,000 Euro.