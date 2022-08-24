Las Vegas fans celebrate and honor Kobe on Kobe Day, 8/24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is August 24th, also known as "Kobe Day".

Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and has a lot of fans right here in Las Vegas.

From murals to cars, images of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant can be found all over town.

Kobe's famous jersey numbers are why California Representative Michelle Steele declared August 24th as "Kobe Day".

Reporter Zora Asberry caught up with Kobe fans all around Las Vegas to check out some of the amazing tributes you can spot around the city, including this The 2018 dodge charger s-r-t hellcat is owned by las vegas local, and kobe fan, Craig Gilliam.

From the headlights to underneath the hood, Gilliams hellcat has been decked out in "all things Kobe".

You also may remember one of the first organizations in town to create a Kobe mural was

Candid Worldwide.

We caught up with mural designer Eric Meitenbauer, Graphics Pre-press with Candid Worldwide, to find out how the now famous local landmark came about.

"We have members here our crew, that are big basketball fans and we wanted to do something to honor him and come together with some artwork so i created. So my general manager said lets wrap some walls out here and show off our capabilities for him so i created a basketball mural for him and it's been very popular ever since because a lot of people show up, and Instagram it, and it's all over the internet," said Meitenbauer.

Although Kobe Day is mostly celebrated in California , CA Congresswoman Michelle Steel has introduced a resolution that would recognize Kobe day as a national holiday, that resolution has not yet been passed.

