Las Vegas family's dog dies after being stung by bees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Selia Garcia can't help but cry thinking about what happened to her dog Brus.

He died after being stung by dozens of African bees, also known as killer bees, on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Garcia's father and the one-and-a-half-year-old Doberman were on the patio when the bees arrived and stung them.

She says she arrived home about 30 minutes after the deadly encounter and tried to save her pet, not realizing bees could kill him. While trying, Garcia and one of her neighbors also got stung.

She had to break the news to her daughter and the tears kept coming, even from their neighbors, like Ramona Eubank, who says she also has seen a few of these bees inside her house.

The neighbors say the hive has not been found and a few bees are still in the area.

Las Vegas Fire &Rescue(LVFR) said that at least 10 people have gotten stung since last weekend.

LVFR says that bees get provoked by vibrations and loud noises, like air blowers, so it’s important to take precautions during bee swarming season.

If you encounter bees, don't try to take them on alone. Always keep your distance and if you find a hive, call animal control or a pest control company.

If you can’t get away from them, cover your head and shoulders and if you get stung, get indoors or to a safe location and call 911.