Las Vegas family selling handmade jewelry to pay for cancer treatment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas woman thought of a unique way to help pay for her husband's cancer treatment.

Erica Bunce is using her passion to make handmade jewelry and other crafts and selling them on Etsy.

"I come home and this enables me to be here and take care of him if he needs it, still do things around the house, cook some dinner, and sit and do my crafts," said Erica Bunch. "It's my passion. Everybody always says follow your heart, do your passion. I'm old. I'm going to try it."

Her husband, Michael Bunce, already survived stage four lung cancer but now he has skin cancer.

"My wife is working so hard to help us make sure things work," said Michael Bunce.

Erica works 40 hours a week at her desk job and sells the jewelry to bring in extra money.

She makes necklace pendants, broches, and magnets. Everything is hand painted and she sculpts the clay herself.

The Bunce family is hoping for another miracle.