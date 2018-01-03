Las Vegas family loses pet, home in fire

A huge fire near Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue has left a family out in the cold overnight.

Firefighters were battling a roaring fire when 13 Action News reporter Parker Collins arrived on the scene. A family of six adults managed to escape the blaze without injuries but they did lose a cat in the fire.

Firefighters sprayed nearby houses with water in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading to other homes. The fire was said to have reached a gas line, which made it harder to extinguish.