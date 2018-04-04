Las Vegas events observing National Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and local advocacy group Community Coalition for Victims' Rights will host a number of events in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 8-14.

This year’s theme, “Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims” focuses on the importance of inclusion in victim services. The theme specifically addresses how the crime victims’ field can continue to ensure that every crime victim has access to services and support and how professionals, organizations and communities can work in tandem to reach all victims.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week events include:

Journal & Self Care Workshops – April 9

The Rape Crisis Center will host two workshops on April 9. The first workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will assist Route 91 survivors. The second workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will benefit crime survivors.

Space is limited. Please email Yamile at y16975l@lvmpd.com for reservations. Both workshops will be held in the Rape Crisis Center Conference Room, located at 801 S. Rancho Dr., Suite C4 Las Vegas, NV 89106. For more information, visit www.rcclv.org.

Screening of HBO Documentary "I Am Evidence" – April 9

In partnership with The Rape Crisis Center and the College of Southern Nevada, a free and exclusive preview screening of HBO documentary “I Am Evidence” will be held at CSN’s Charleston Campus (Bldg. K, Room 101, 637 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on April 9. Attendees will receive information and the opportunity to participate in a brief post-screening Q&A session.

Celebration of Life & Candlelight Ceremony – April 11

The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden will host a Celebration of Life & Candlelight Ceremony on April 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will honor those who have lost their lives due to violent crimes. The Healing Garden is located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd., Downtown Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Annual Victims’ Rights Week Agency Fair – April 12

The Annual Victims' Rights Week Agency Fair will be held at the Henderson Events Plaza, located at 240 S. Water St., Las Vegas, NV 89015, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12. The Agency Fair invites victims to meet agency representatives and learn about services and resources available to them in Clark County.

The following agencies and organizations will be on-site: Federal Bureau of Investigation /United State’s Attorney’s Office; The Shade Tree, Clark County DA’s Office-Victim/Witness Assistance Center; Nevada Child Seekers; City of Henderson Police Department; POMC; Trauma Intervention Program (TIP); Victims of Crime Program; Family Advocacy Program Nellis Air Force Base; The Rape Crisis Center; City of Henderson-City Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate Unit; Family Justice Center; Seeds of Hope; Safe Nest; North Las Vegas Police Department Victim Services; Safe House; CCVR; and Las Vegas Metro Police Department Victim Services.

"The Amendment" Movie Screening – April 12

In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, “The Amendment” will play at 7 p.m. on Aril 12 at select theaters in Las Vegas. For a full list of showings in Las Vegas and to purchase tickets, click here.