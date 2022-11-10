Las Vegas driver accused of killing a man, and critically injuring his father near busy intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a father and his 21-year-old son were hit while crossing the road on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

According to police, the two were crossing the street at Winterwood Blvd near the busy intersection of Nellis and Charleston when they were hit by a 2004 Pontiac Aztek. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Justino Garcia Avilla showed signs of impairment.

According to the police report, Avilla attempted to swerve to try to avoid hitting the two men and lost control of the vehicle. They say the vehicle began to slide off the roadway and collided with a streetlamp, and hit a brick wall. Investigators say the driver remained on the scene.

"That street has gotten particularly dangerous in the last few years, we've had many crashes and pedestrian fatalities on that street," said Road Equity Alliance Project, Erin Breen.

Despite the driver being reportedly impaired, residents in the area believe the roadway's design is a major contributor to so many crashes.

"When you're coming around that corner it's blind, so a lot of times people pull out into traffic who are not paying attention, and a lot of the time a collision will happen that way," said Las Vegas resident, Marlon Monte.

According to Breen, this time of the year has the most pedestrian-related accidents because of the time change causing it to get darker earlier. She cautions everyone who walks to be mindful.

"One of the things that I urge pedestrians to do is never assume that you're crossing the street correctly and that you're crossing safety," she said.

The driver, 32-year-old Justino Garcia Avilla was booked into Clark County Detention Center.