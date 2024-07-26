Las Vegas dog likely dragged by car may need amputation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dog suffering from road rash arrived at The Animal Foundation recently, with a T-shirt wrapped around his leg covering a gruesome wound that may require amputation, the foundation said.

Veterinarians at The Animal Foundation say the 46-pound dog's body shows signs of road rash from "a car tire or the asphalt." They believe he was likely dragged.

Gatsby was "uncomfortable but incredibly sweet."

The Animal Foundation Gatsby was likely dragged by a car



Veterinarians gave Gatsby pain medications and antibiotics and said they are cleaning the wound regularly.

"...Gatsby will likely need care beyond what the shelter can provide," The Animal Foundation stated online. "Due to the severity of his injury, continued wound care may not provide a resolution and his leg may need amputation for a pain-free life. The cost of his care is high, and your support can make all the difference."

Those who wish to donate to Gatsby's care can do so here.