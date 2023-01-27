Las Vegas dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada-licensed dentist pled guilty in court on Thursday to "willfully failing to pay employment taxes" that were withheld from employees of his Las Vegas practice.

Timothy Wilson was a dentist who owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC, a pediatric dental practice with offices located in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.

As the sole owner of Starsmiles, Wilson — who is currently based in Phoenix, Arizona — was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to Starsmiles’ employees.

According to court documents, from 2011 through 2014, Wilson withheld these taxes — causing a total tax loss of $289,654.63 — from his employees’ wages but did not pay the withholdings to the IRS.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, which includes a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.