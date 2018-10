A Las Vegas dental office is offering free dental work on Saturday.

The second "Give a Smile Back Day" will be from 7 a.m. to noon at Whispering Pines Dental, located at 4765 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, near Tropicana Avenue. The last appointment will be at 11:30 a.m.

The office is offering one dental treatment, including an extraction or filling, 100 percent free of charge.

The event is first come, first serve. Also, bring an up-to-date list of any medications.