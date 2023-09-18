Las Vegas Days Rodeo returns to Plaza Hotel in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rodeo is coming back to town. Organizers for the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at the Plaza Hotel have released more information on this year's activities.

Prizes purses at the rodeo total $45,000, and feature events like bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding.

For families, kids will have opportunities for mutton busting and sheep riding competitions. Also, the Plaza will have a "Then & Now" display of photos downtown Las Vegas and other western exhibits.

For more information about the event activities can be found here, including kids qualifications, beard competitions and encouraged pioneer attire.