Las Vegas custodian, elementary school win $15,000 international prize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school and one of their custodians are being recognized in a big way for serving their community.

Fabian Emery is a custodian at Keith and Karen Hayes Elementary School on Twain Avenue in Las Vegas.

Emery and the school were recognized in a celebration Wednesday for winning the fourth annual Custodians are Key prize.

The Tennant Company awarded Emery with $5,000, and the school with $10,000. He beat out over 1,400 other K-12 custodians across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the Tennant Company, the prize "celebrates K-12 custodians who go above and beyond every day across the U.S. and Canada to make their schools a better place for all. This year’s campaign is themed 'Super Custodian' spotlighting the real superheroes who keep our schools safe, clean, healthy, and fun."