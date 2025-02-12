Las Vegas couples find ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas is known for being extravagant, but this year, many couples feel the pinch of inflation as they plan their celebrations.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, the cost of romantic outings is expected to be even higher than usual, making affordability challenging for many.

According to a new report from WalletHub, the average couple will spend about $189 on Valentine’s Day this year. However, in Las Vegas—one of the top-ranked cities for Valentine’s Day celebrations—expenses are expected to climb even higher.

Keisha and Mark Persaud, who have been married for seven years, say they’ve noticed how quickly a romantic night out can add up.

"Once you finish dinner, it’s $100 for two anyway with a tip and everything," said Keisha Persaud. "So with a little extra, I’m not surprised it’s hit $200."

For those considering weekend getaways, the cost is even steeper.

"If people are planning to take any kind of weekend trips, of course, that would boost the average cost," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst. "I don’t know anybody who could pull off a Valentine’s Day weekend trip for $189."

Lupo notes that in 2025, love will come at a premium, with Valentine’s Day serving as "Black Friday for card stores and floral shops."

Rising Costs Shift Celebration Plans

While some couples are still willing to splurge, others are taking a more budget-conscious approach to the holiday.

"We’ll go out to dinner or something, but we don’t make a big deal out of it," said Elaine and Eric, a local couple who plan to keep their spending in check this year.

They’re not alone. WalletHub’s report reveals that 39% of Americans say inflation is impacting their Valentine’s Day plans, and 34% don’t expect their partner to spend any money on a gift.

"It’s on pace to be a record year for spending, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting more bang for your buck," Lupo said. "Everything is just costing more."

Ways to Save Without Sacrificing Romance

Despite rising costs, Las Vegas remains a top destination for Valentine’s Day, ranking high for restaurants and chocolate shops per capita. But Lupo says couples don’t have to spend big to make the day special.

"Plan a homemade dinner. Personalized gifts like handwritten letters or photo albums, go a long way," he said. "Not only does it save money, but there’s sentimental value."

Last-minute reservations may be limited for those still looking to dine out. The OpenTable app can help couples find available spots across the Las Vegas Valley.