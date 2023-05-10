Las Vegas Convention Center officials break ground on $600 million renovation project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Convention attendees spend billions of dollars across the valley every year.

Local leaders hope to continue that trend for decades to come.

Members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as well as other local leaders were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the start of a $600 million renovation project.

Renovations at the city's convention center complex have been a long time coming and have been delayed for years due to the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the project is finally a reality.

"It has been over 20 years since this conversation and this effort by the organization has been happening," said Steve Hill, the president of the LVCVA.

Last year, Las Vegas welcomed about 39 million visitors. About five million of them came for a convention or trade show and that put people in hotel rooms, restaurants and casinos.

"We know the role that tourism plays in our community," said Jim Gibson, Clark County chairman and LVCVA board chairman. "It's responsible for creating hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and it puts Las Vegas on a world stage unlike any other city."

The expanded convention center will feature a new entrance facade, a massive lobby area, and plenty of natural light. Officials said the project is being funded with the help of a 0.5% hotel room tax.

"Moving from 1.9 million square feet of leasable space to 2.5 million square feet and doing so in spectacular fashion will just be an attraction for shows looking to relocate," said Hill.