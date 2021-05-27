Las Vegas Convention Center first in the U.S. to offer onsite automated healthcare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) will be the first convention center in the U.S. to offer customers onsite automated healthcare with the arrival of a groundbreaking hi-tech virtual health care station by the Florida-based OnMed.
The OnMed station will be operational in time for Informa’s World of Concrete, which begins June 8.
This will be the nation’s first major post-pandemic convention and attendees will have access to the groundbreaking telemedicine station, emphasizing the importance of health and safety to event organizers.
“We are pleased to partner with OnMed® to offer this convenient, innovative technology to our valued convention customers and meeting attendees, providing immediate access to a healthcare professional without ever leaving the building,” said Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA.)
The OnMed station at the LVCC is a double unit that can serve two patients at once. It is located next to N-3 in the North Hall of the Convention Center and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during convention days.
The OnMed station is the world’s only self-contained medical unit that uses patented technologies to directly connect patients to health care professionals who use advanced FDA cleared diagnostics to conduct a medical exam and if necessary, dispense prescription medications on the spot.
Inside the station high-definition cameras provide not just a face-to-face interaction between patients and board-certified doctors, but also assist with actual examinations, offering caregivers a close-up look at everything from a sore throat to a tiny mole.
Services of the station include:
- Measuring vitals like height, weight, blood pressure, pulse rate, heart, and lung sounds
- Thermal imaging to take body temperature and detect infection.
- Respiration and blood oxygen saturation readings
- On-site dispensing of common medications
- E-prescriptions to preferred pharmacies, secondary or emergent care referrals.
- Transmission of results to the patient’s primary care physician, and electronic delivery of notes for school and work.