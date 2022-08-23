Las Vegas companies feature new pet products at SuperZoo convention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SuperZoo is in town! The pet product convention kicks off Tuesday, bringing thousands of exhibitors and animal enthusiasts to Las Vegas.

Thousands of vendors are showcasing more than 900 products that are brand new to the pet industry.

“There’s everything… there’s cat, horse, small animal, there’s reptile, there’s fish. So it’s not just dog products, it’s the pet industry as a whole,” said Dan Nagy, sales manager for Loving Pets.

The convention is closed to the public, which is why we’re giving you a sneak peak at what could be hitting store shelves soon.

One of the companies featured is Las Vegas based PETTIME. In it’s first year at the convention, the company is showcasing biodegradable tofu and corn cat litter and dryer boxes to make bath time a little less stressful for cats.

According to the SuperZoo website, there are dozens of other Las Vegas based companies attending the convention.

Other products include cat nip toys for cats or dogs or a new rawhide alternative that is made with wholefood ingredients and is completely digestible.

The SuperZoo convention runs through Thursday. If you’re interested in registering for the convention next year, visit the SuperZoo website.