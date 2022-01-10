Las Vegas community invited to wear blue Tuesday for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the community to join in and raise awareness.

The Las Vegas community is invited to wear blue and use the #WearBlueDay hashtag on social media as part of the awareness campaign, LVMPD stated.

"Last year alone, LVMPD identified over 200 trafficking victims in our community, but the true numbers are suspected to be far higher," police said.

The department also shared the following warning signs that someone may be a victim of trafficking:



The victim allows someone else to do the talking for them

The victim has suspicious bruises they can’t explain

The victim has tattoos or “branding” that includes a barcode or “property of”

The victim is secretive about computer activity. Traffickers often find and groom victims online

The national human trafficking hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.