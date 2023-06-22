Las Vegas-Clark County Library District launches 'Free To Be' Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District began the next chapter in reintroducing neighborhood libraries to Southern Nevada. In its new “Free To Be” public education campaign, The Library District is highlighting the evolution of libraries from old government-looking buildings, full of dusty books to technologically-sophisticated “community hubs,” with free classes, workshops, and access to state-of-the-art equipment.

“Libraries are creating a seismic way we disseminate resources,” said Ryan Simoneau, digital content manager with The Library Dirstrict. “The public doesn’t really know how many different ways that public libraries can positively impact their lives with and uplift them for the better.”

From DJing classes, to fully-equipped podcasting and music recording studios, to hydroponic community garden lessons and more, the Library District is encouraging kids and adults to embrace the freedom in pursing passions.

“Free To Be” spotlights seven words, which highlight the kinds of experiences at the Library District’s 25 branches: Curious, Connected, Captivated, Inspired, Fearless, A Trailblazer, and Yourself.

"The Library Districts are fierce advocates of providing information and resources to all, Simoneau said. "We serve everybody. We want to make sure they have the tools and resources they need to positively change their lives for the better."

For more information on the free resources and services, go to the new Free To Be page on the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District website.