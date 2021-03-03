Las Vegas City Council denies controversial food truck park proposal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A controversial proposal to build a food truck park in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District was denied by Las Vegas City Council members Wednesday, following a controversial passage by the Planning Commission.

The original debate on the truck park's approval was delayed on the request of the property developers to March 3.

The planning commission passed the proposal to the full council in a split, 4-2-1, vote despite all of the commission's 14 staff members recommending its denial for a slate of reasons laid out in the commission's Conditions and Staff Report.

Staff concerns said the proposal included "minimal development" that didn't comply with zoning requirements laid out under the 2045 Downtown Las Vegas Master Plan passed in 2017.

Their concerns included improper paving and fencing, minimal landscaping, the creation of a trash enclosure without a roof, and the lack of restroom facilities on site.

The proposed lot falls into Councilwoman Olivia Diaz's Ward 3, and Diaz's office requested the item be removed from the council's regular planning commission vote for further review.

Two petitions have been created in opposition to and in support of the business park.

The petition in support of the food truck lot had generated nearly 3,600 signatures as of early Wednesday while the petition against the food truck lot had generated fewer than 500 by the same point.