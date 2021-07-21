Las Vegas City Council adopts 2050 master plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas 2050 Master Plan was formally adopted by the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.

The plan establishes a new vision for a livable and sustainable Las Vegas over the next 30 years, according to the city.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas releases 2050 master plan, projects 300K new residents

Developed with community input in conjunction with the SmithGroup consulting team over the past two years, the plan addresses a wide variety of issues and top challenges, including population growth, public health, education, drought, public safety, parks and recreation, housing and economic diversification, in a manner that will provide residents equitable access to services, education and jobs.

“The 2050 Master Plan builds on the many accomplishments I mentioned in my State of the City address at the beginning of the year,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “We’ve been the nation’s fastest-growing city and have witnessed how places like downtown can be transformed with good planning. This plan for our community’s future will ensure Las Vegas remains the leading global destination for visitors and will deliver on our commitment of a well-planned, resilient and livable city for current and future residents for years to come.”

As part of the plan, 16 new areas have been established throughout the city’s territory, comprised of existing neighborhoods and districts like downtown Las Vegas, Centennial Hills, and Summerlin, each designed for the city to respond to the needs of constituents and businesses.

City representatives also say the plan amends the land use of more than 3,000 parcels throughout the city to allow for new mixed-use, transit-oriented zoning.

To track progress on the plan over time, the city will feature outcomes of important long-term metrics to show achievement of the plan’s short-term and long-term goals. The city says it will begin work immediately to implement the new plan with a number of complementary projects with regional stakeholders, including: