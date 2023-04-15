Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games return April 15 and 16

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bagpipes are blasting at Craig Ranch Regional Park during the 17th annual Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games on April 15 and 16.

More than 500 athletes, pipers, drummers, dancers, Celtic music performers, vendors & clans are gathering for a tradition highlighting the Celtic culture and supporting local non-profits.

"I compete throughout the nation and also globally," said Christina Georgas-Burns, vice president of the Las Vegas Celtic Society. "Las Vegas and America are really great at developing women's athletics in these competitions."

Georgas-Burns is one of 106 athletes competing in various events including a sheaf toss, a caber toss, a stone put, a hammer throw, and a weight throw.

The Highland Games inspired the Las Vegas Celtic Society, an all-volunteer non-profit organization, to expand upon the events with a festival. This is the first year they're hosting the event at Craig Ranch Regional Park because of its growth.

The festival is also hosting an essentials drive for SafeNest, a local non-profit that provides resources to survivors of domestic abuse. They're collecting items such as non-perishable food items, body wash, shampoo, baby wipes, and diapers. Donors will receive a dollar off the ticket.

Opening ceremonies are at 12 noon on Saturday, April 15th. Closing Ceremonies are at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16th.