Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games return April 15 and 16

Celtic athletes warm up for 17th annual LV Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Craig Ranch Regional Park on April 15 and 16.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 15, 2023
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bagpipes are blasting at Craig Ranch Regional Park during the 17th annual Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games on April 15 and 16.

More than 500 athletes, pipers, drummers, dancers, Celtic music performers, vendors & clans are gathering for a tradition highlighting the Celtic culture and supporting local non-profits.

"I compete throughout the nation and also globally," said Christina Georgas-Burns, vice president of the Las Vegas Celtic Society. "Las Vegas and America are really great at developing women's athletics in these competitions."

Georgas-Burns is one of 106 athletes competing in various events including a sheaf toss, a caber toss, a stone put, a hammer throw, and a weight throw.

The Highland Games inspired the Las Vegas Celtic Society, an all-volunteer non-profit organization, to expand upon the events with a festival. This is the first year they're hosting the event at Craig Ranch Regional Park because of its growth.

The festival is also hosting an essentials drive for SafeNest, a local non-profit that provides resources to survivors of domestic abuse. They're collecting items such as non-perishable food items, body wash, shampoo, baby wipes, and diapers. Donors will receive a dollar off the ticket.

Opening ceremonies are at 12 noon on Saturday, April 15th. Closing Ceremonies are at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16th.

