Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas business owners surprised with tickets to F1 Grand Prix

Las Vegas business owners surprised with tickets to F1 Grand Prix
Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce
Las Vegas business owners surprised with tickets to F1 Grand Prix
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 21, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas business owners were surprised on Friday with tickets to the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Josh and Martha Molina, owners of Makers & Finders, received the tickets at Friday's Latin Chamber of Commerce luncheon as a token of appreciation for their community contributions.

Notably, Makers & Finders was named 2024 Family-owned Small Business of the Year by the Nevada Small Business Administration.

This surprise-and-delight initiative is part of an ongoing series of ticket giveaways celebrating remarkable Las Vegans who have made extraordinary contributions to Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH