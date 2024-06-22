Las Vegas business owners surprised with tickets to F1 Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas business owners were surprised on Friday with tickets to the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Josh and Martha Molina, owners of Makers & Finders, received the tickets at Friday's Latin Chamber of Commerce luncheon as a token of appreciation for their community contributions.

Notably, Makers & Finders was named 2024 Family-owned Small Business of the Year by the Nevada Small Business Administration.

This surprise-and-delight initiative is part of an ongoing series of ticket giveaways celebrating remarkable Las Vegans who have made extraordinary contributions to Southern Nevada.