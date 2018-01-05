Las Vegas business drumming up attention, controversy with "Free CCW" event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -

A Las Vegas business is promising a free concealed carry weapons class to thousands of people.

Las Vegas Gunfights plans to host a "Free CCW for Vegas Locals" event next month and already has nearly 2,000 people signed up.

"We had 1,500 registrations in about 3 to 4 days," said owner Nehpi Oliva.

But the event hasn't gained attention without gaining some controversy.

"What happened last October you know, they should limit them [concealed carry weapons permit]," said Las Vegas resident Elizabeth Sinnamban.

Oliva believes people who question the event don't get the real message.

"Armed Vegas plus trained Vegas equals safe Vegas," Oliva said.

Oliva hopes if he can get the attention of people by offering the free courses, he can eventually get their attention to receive full training on gun safety and self defense.

"The CCW is only a formality," Oliva said. "It's like having a drivers license, but that doesn't always mean you're a good driver."

The "Free CCW" event will offer for free the 8-hour free course, mandatory to be eligible for a concealed carry weapons permit. People will still have to pay $135 in range fees and Metro filing fees, which include a background check and fingerprints.

The classes will be taught by Las Vegas Metro Certified CCW Instructor’s from 3 Dot Sight Group.

Las Vegas Gunfights is currently full for their February 3 event, but have added more dates. For more information on the event, visit Las Vegas Gunfights.