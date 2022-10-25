Watch Now
Las Vegas bus driver booked on one count of abuse

Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County bus driver has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.

According to a release, 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was arrested Monday. The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated out of the Cheyenne Bus Yard by the CCSD Police Department in September 2022.

CCSD police say Saldana She has been placed on unpaid leave per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.

