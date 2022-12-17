Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boom to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium has been slated to host thousands of fans in orange, black, and orange and blue as the Oregon State Beavers take on the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday.

Hundreds of fans clad in both colors partied at a pep rally Friday at the Virgin Hotel in preparation for the game.

"Everybody is having fun," said Gator fan Melanie King. "They're waving and smiling, it's great."

"It's a lot of fun," said Oregon State fan Chuck Durbin. "Everybody is out and about. Seeing a lot of Beaver fans."

The eager Beavers and Gators weren't just hyped for football.

Many said they've been excited to explore Las Vegas and spend their hard-earned cash.

"Got a bunch of concerts we're going to," said Oregon native Kristopher Blankenship. "We're doing a lot on Fremont Street."

Even some Las Vegas locals, like Ed Leonard, used the game as an excuse to spend a little extra money around town.

"I've been doing a lot of gambling, hanging out on the strip, going out, hanging out at the various hotels, Planet Hollywood, Virgin Hotels, this is my first time at Virgin Hotels," Leonard said.

Financial analyst Steven Budin with the Budin group expected fans, on average, to spend $1,500, totaling a $75,000,000 economic impact for the city.

The Las Vegas Bowl kicks off at 11:30 a.m.