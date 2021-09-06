Las Vegas-based Federal Air Marshal dies after contracting COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shawn Hennessee, a Federal Air Marshal from the Las Vegas field office, has died after contracting COVID-19 according to a release from the Air Marshal Association.

Hennessee, who joined the Federal Air Marshal Service in October 2002 after previously serving in the United States Air Force for 13 years, died on Aug. 26.

He is survived by his wife, brother and sister.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Church located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.