Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Las Vegas-based Federal Air Marshal dies after contracting COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Air Marshal Association
Federal Air Marshal Shawn Hennessee
Federal Air Marshal Shawn Hennessee
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 15:46:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shawn Hennessee, a Federal Air Marshal from the Las Vegas field office, has died after contracting COVID-19 according to a release from the Air Marshal Association.

Hennessee, who joined the Federal Air Marshal Service in October 2002 after previously serving in the United States Air Force for 13 years, died on Aug. 26.

He is survived by his wife, brother and sister.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Church located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH