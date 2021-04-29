Las Vegas bartender for Champagne's dies after bar encounter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local bartender is dead following an encounter with a bar patron.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms that they responded to a call on Monday night at Champagne's bar and lounge on South Maryland Parkway.

According to a GoFundMe page established by the bar's owner, bartender Mark Heilman refused to serve an intoxicated guest around 7:30 p.m. April 26.

The guest reportedly went behind the bar and assaulted Heilman, who had a pre-existing heart condition.

Another guest intervened before anyone was injured, but Heilman reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack soon after.

The Clark County coroner has identified the deceased as 60-year-old Mark Heilman. His official cause of death is still pending.

LVMPD told 13 Action news that it is waiting on the coroner’s full report before they decide if a crime was committed or not.

Champagne’s is considered a Las Vegas institution. It has been serving the community since 1966 and is well known for its lounge atmosphere, red-velvet wallpaper, Las Vegas photographs, drink specials and karaoke.

It was featured on the television show “Bar Rescue” in 2016 and will be featured again in an upcoming episode.