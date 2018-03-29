Las Vegas bartender creates drinking board game

A Las Vegas man has gone from bartender on the Strip to entrepreneur. He's created a board game that plays off his life experiences.

Matthew Williams makes drinks for a living, but his free time is usually spent playing games.

"I play board games, video games, Dungeons and Dragons, like everything. I've hosted a few parties for game nights and literally at this point my friends call me and like 'hey, we're doing a game night at your house Wednesday,'" said Williams.

One night he showed his friends what he'd been designing.

"Initially people looked at me like I was crazy. They're like what are you talking about and I showed them like a piece of cardboard paper and like glued on stuff I put on," said Williams.

Now, Williams has a prototype of the game called "Don't Get Drunk." He describes it as an adult version of Candy Land. It's a drinking game. The objective is to get home from the bar while landing on spaces like dare, quiz, trial, and luck.

Matthew is rolling the dice and hoping to make this his new full-time gig.

You can try out the game yourself for free April 7 at Bad Beat Brewing in Henderson. The demo party starts at 7:00 p.m.

Matthew is still raising money for mass manufacturing his game.

If you contribute at least $30 to his Kickstarter campaign, you'll get your own copy of "Don't Get Drunk" if he reaches his financial goal. Otherwise, you'll get your money back.