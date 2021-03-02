Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive this weekend

Las Vegas Ballpark, in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, will host a one-day blood on March 7.

The public drive takes place in the Playstudios Club (located inside the Ballpark) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a critical need for those with O Positive and O Negative blood types as a result of the thousands of blood drives that continue to be canceled due to the pandemic.

Donors must make appointments in advance online with sponsor code: lvballpark.

Donors are encouraged to keep social distance recommendations. Per state mandates, masks are required for entry into the facility and temperature checks will be enforced.

Vitalant is providing COVID-19 antibody testing with every successful donation. Donors will receive the results within two weeks. Donors that receive positive results can then choose to aid in the fight against COVID-19 by donating convalescent plasma, the only antibody treatment available for critically ill COVID-19 hospital patients.

For those who have recovered from COVID-19, Vitalant will also be collecting convalescent plasma donations at this blood drive. Appointments are strongly recommended.